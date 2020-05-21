I stand with the pastors and churches that filed a lawsuit against Gov. Brown's executive order to shut down. The state constitution allows a 30-day shutdown on an executive order, not 60+ days — or, as it looks, 6 months.
The First Amendment right under the U.S. Constitution also guards free exercise of religion.
Gov. Brown believes churches are non-essential, and they are nonprofit so the state makes no money from allowing churches to stay open. Churches will be the last to open, if Gov. Brown has her way.
A church is not a building. It is a community of fellowship with caring communication. It's impossible to fellowship with a computer screen.
I want peace and safety, but if I give up my constitutional rights to a government official, I will lose both.
Open up Oregon. We are still the land of the free and the home of the brave. Fear has no place here.
Mary Ann Winters
Winston
