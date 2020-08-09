You know, I get a real kick out of what the Cty Council calls a "homeless workshop." I'm a homeless person, and so far the only changes I see have negative outcomes for homeless.
They've barricaded places where homeless sleep, they've taken out the only charging outlet at the courthouse so people cant charge their phones and they're moving the Roseburg Dream Center out of downtown.
This is on top of all the other discriminatory, odious act they've perpetrated — especially towards mentally ill homeless people like Tazia May, whose body was found not to long ago in the river. "I'll bet that's convenient for them?"
Wake up, Roseburg. Hating all homeless people is not the answer. Working on constructive solutions is. That's what our fathers and grandfathers fought in World War II in Europe against.
Daniel Grover
Roseburg
