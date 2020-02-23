Interesting that some members of the Roseburg City Council feel obliged to suppress and censor the opinions of another elected official. If that's the norm, now there are 535 potential targets in Douglas County. People elected to office have opinions. Get over it guys.
Mark Hendershott
Sutherlin
(0) comments
