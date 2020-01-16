To cure the homeless problem here I'd suggest that Roseburg construct a 30,000 bed facility, because it's going to be needed with this manufactured solution to the homeless crisis. It's only a crisis if you are homeless, unless people want it to become one, then it requires money to fix. Lots of pathways are paved with good socio-economic intentions by well-meaning officials. However, so are tarnished ones that often become counterproductive.
California cities are overwhelmed by homelessness with a calculated shortage of so-called affordable housing, and governments have long been unable to balance need with political ambition to become the numero uno problem-solver. Good luck with new and improved city studies and other gobbledygook leading toward a cure. Sounds like it's time for a staff meeting ... to have a staff meeting?
The crux of the problem with welcome mats laid at the city limits is that politicians' liberally bleeding hearts also hemorrhages tax dollars too. All thanks to broadcasting "free" — transportation, food, housing and needle-exchanges zones. The list of freebies is endless, yet homeless remain here still causing the same problems. People gravitate toward free stuff and word gets around in the homeless culture. Give it away and they will come.
The real title of the homeless problem should be residency fraud because that's what homelessness is. Instead of wasting dollars on freebies, the mayor should use pages from our law-and-order book to crack down on residency fraud before another dime is spent on shelters and free stuff.
I am not unsympathetic to homeless people, but inviting more homeless with a cornucopia of remedial solutions, and anticipated, but elevated visions of changing their situations will require massive costs and just north of 30,000 beds.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
