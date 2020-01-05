The article on Oregon's ban of single-use plastic bags was good news for wildlife and our general environment at a small cost to consumers. If you used two paper bags per week, you would only pay about $10 per year for this important change. Those using reusable bags would see no additional cost.
The article had a misstatement regarding what stores can charge for paper bags. The law states the the store must charge "not less than 5 cents for paper bags" — therefore, a store could chose to charge more for bags it gave out for free in 2019.
All of us who use the beaches, highways and forests of our beautiful state should appreciate the eventual disappearance of these bags from the landscape.
Chuck Schnautz
Idleyld Park
