Lead articles on Saturday's front page explain a lot: "Thousands of students marched through Portland Friday as part of the international strike against climate change" and toward the bottom: "Oregon schools have recorded their poorest performance in the five year history of Oregon's reading, writing and math tests."
Perhaps the emphasis in our schools should be on learning the 3 R's and not on liberal indoctrination. The hysteria whipped up by an uninformed public and parroted by susceptible youngsters can lead to no good. Why was "global warming" dropped as a liberal rallying cry? Because it wasn't true. "Climate change" will go the same direction, because climate has always changed and will continue to do so. The world is not about to end. Now go back to class.
Bonne Price
Roseburg
