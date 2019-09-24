The left doesn't know what to call it. First it's global warming, now it is climate change. Do you mean the climate is not warming anymore? Actually, now it's global cooling.
Even all the pollution China makes is not affecting climate enough to make any difference. Many scientists have studies showing that it is the sun that controls the earth's warming and cooling, not mankind. The sun goes through 30-year cycles of warming and cooling. Those solar flares changes the climate. So these stupid demonstrations are a waste of time and energy. The ocean is not going to put Florida under water in our lifetime.
Fossil fuel cars will be around for a long time. I'm not trading my car for a horse. Besides, horses, like cows, give off gas. Those that tell us electric cars are the answer have not thought about where the energy comes from to make those huge batteries. Solar energy has a long way to go to make them worthwhile. Where does the energy come from to make solar panels?
I don't suppose any climate changers have ever thought of the cost of changing all our energy machines into so called non-pollution devices. Since we are $22 trillion in debt, where are you going to get the money to pay for the change. Taxes? I wonder how many will vote to raise their taxes? Why are you listening to the loonies in California? Did you notice that as soon as they retire they get out of California. And they can't even keep their streets clean from all those living on the streets. Why doesn't rich California build some cheap housing for all those people?
So, folks; you are barking up the wrong tree. We have a lot more serious problems than climate change, even if it was true.
Chuck Stuermer
Roseburg
