I am deeply concerned about climate change — a recent report from the United Nations says “the health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever.” The report calls for “transformative” change at every level, from local to global, to meet the rapidly unfolding biodiversity emergency head on.
That means change away from relying on fossil fuels (coal, gas and oil) and turning to more sustainable resources. For instance, about a third of our electricity in this state still comes from burning coal. Action to reduce climate changing pollution is coming our way.
I am also deeply concerned about how we will all adjust to the needed changes. We are so divided in our views even though we are all in this together. We are in scary times — we can’t go back and yet we can’t continue on this path. A lot of our fears are pretty basic and universal: What about my home? Will my family be safe? Will I still have a job? What am I going to have to give up? Some things we can easily let go, others not so easily.
One way to learn more and open some honest dialog is to come and hear the free presentation about “Moving Towards A Fossil Free Future: The Economic Benefits for Rural Communities”. Dylan Kruse is Sustainable Northwest’s Director of Government Affairs and Program Strategy, and Dr Randall Bluffstone is Professor of Economics and Environment at Portland State University. They will be speaking at 6:30 pm on Wed, October 30 at the Roseburg Library.
Let’s start to understand the benefits of making these needed changes. And lets be sure that as we address the climate crisis, we address the needs of all of us.
Diana Bailey
Roseburg
