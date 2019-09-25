The climate change hoax is another dangerous piece of force-fed mob action groupthink from the left, fueled by the media, Democratic/socialist politicians and the general lack of critical thinking, especially among the young. Propaganda always requires a uniform and mandatory position on anything it champions. It also works to crush any opposition. This freight train leads to no good place, irrespective of the issue at hand.
Mike Heath
Myrtle Creek
