Simply put, higher education is an industry, but UCC would say that we can't put a price on education. If we could, then it would be ever-increasing, although there's no real justification for UCC costs to have soared so dramatically.
Faculty and administrative salaries are probably the real reason, but UCC cites a variety of factors, such as higher administrative costs and overhead — which is always the case when fees increase at any business — but these claims are unconvincing. Higher education has no incentive to control increasing tuition as long as government offers students debt disguised as easy loans. Therefore, the real reason UCC is increasing tuition is simply because it can. Defending this increase as a very low one said to maintain the schools various needs is just bogus.
Since student loan money is handed out with little scrutiny as to the student’s ability to repay it, for colleges flush with "new" money their first spending priority often isn’t the classroom but the bureaucracy. Tuition funds specific campus programs such as student unions and recreational facilities and tuition includes technology fees, library fees, and athletics fees. Colleges like using fees when they raise tuition because they typically get to keep all the revenue generated fees — unlike tuition dollars, which have specific lending institutions requirements. Whether tuition at UCC will continue to increase is unclear. But wait, there's more, especially with political talk of "free education" — nothing is free, and especially at UCC.
Certainly The News Review's article about UCC tuition increases didn't feature any distinguishing qualities that would have me believe the pushed increase is a necessity, but rather it's a reality that few will oppose because costs just always go up. Perhaps an English instructor at UCC could inform administration about "Deontology" before this happens.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.