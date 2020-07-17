The recent guest column, which ran under the headline “Douglas County Veterans for Peace oppose armed protests” in The News-Review on July 15, was an interesting description of this group’s agenda and attitude toward veteran’s responsibilities.
We live in a community blessed with elected officials that place a high measure of trust in and respect for our county veterans. I am not aware of any “citizen militia” in Douglas County that endorses armed violence, which would damage our domestic tranquility. I recall the oath I took upon enlistment and commissioning: “I will defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic."
All veterans are still accountable to obey that oath. In today’s world, the rule of law is being broken and, in many cities, there is chaos which is the rule in the day-to-day experience. This is the case in portions of Portland. I wonder if the threat of armed veterans being willing to stand behind lawful authority when properly requested in extreme emergencies is one of the reasons we do not have outright destruction of public property and harm to the wonderful citizens of Douglas County by unlawful groups?
I also agree with the column that war is horrible. I have lost friends and had friends personalities forever damaged because of war. We are so blessed to live in a land of peace and freedom, a land that veterans have stood up for and I am sure will in the future. I recall other veterans, such as John Kerry and the “peaceniks” of the 1960’s having the same agenda for peace, which gained the ire of many veterans as an unrealistic view and as disrespect for proper authority.
I do not believe there is any justification for elected officials to “endorse these beliefs.” Regardless, I will not be requesting membership.
Jim Little
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.