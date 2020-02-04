The commissioners have done a timely and thoughtful job of selecting possible sites for the new medical college. Obviously they have considered many aspects of the location.
Truth be said, the optimal site would repurpose one that is not in use but still an ideal location.
KMart is one such site, as is the old Rite Aid. Both are on lines of transportation and have adequate parking. Both are eyesores and in need of reoccupancy.
Though the Highway 99 site is idle, it is far from services that the students would use, such as restaurants, banks, the library, etc.
Hopefully the commission will hear adequate feedback and make the proper decision.
Kathy Shayler
Roseburg
