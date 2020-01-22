The Douglas County Board of Commissioners published, in a paid advertisement in Sunday's edition of The News Review, "educational information" of which they could not trust the "media" to provide us.
In this paid ad we learned:
- That lobbying is an educational activity;
- That industry associations are educational groups; and
- Therefore using funds dedicated to "education" are appropriately used to fund lobbying and industry associations.
I am only left with one question. Did the board of commissioner use Title III "education" funds to pay for this "educational" advertisement? I am sure I could find the answer to this question with a Freedom of Information Request and a few hundred dollars in fees to allow several hours of review by lawyers.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.