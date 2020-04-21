The last Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting was held over one month ago on March 11, during which Commissioner Freeman reported on coronavirus and said the following with all commissioners nodding in agreement:
- “There is no call for social distancing.”
- “There is no call to close events.”
- “People should go about their lives.”
- “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
On that day, there were 4,638 coronavirus deaths spread across the world. 38 of those deaths were in the U.S., mostly on the west coast. 19 Oregonians were reported with the disease, one in Douglas County.
Commissioner Boice told me they had no warning. Yet, coronavirus started in China on Dec. 1. In fact, China had 555 cases and 17 deaths when the first case was confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. The worldwide death count grew to 2,923 on Feb. 28, when the first U.S. death was reported. There were 126,414 coronavirus cases worldwide on March 11 when the commissioner’s meeting was conducted. 1,329 of those cases were in the U.S., including 19 in Oregon and one case in Douglas County.
Each Board of Commissioners meeting is videotaped and posted on the county website. That’s where I watched and listened to the March 11 meeting. But good luck to anyone who wishes to now view the video. After I questioned Commissioner Boice about the commissioner statements and their main duty being the welfare of their constituents, both the video and agenda were promptly removed from the county’s archive. You can draw your own conclusion why.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
