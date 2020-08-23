Most Douglas County residents seem unconcerned or unaware that our commissioners are using the COVID-19 restrictions to stop holding public meetings with public comments. Video feeds are not an option.
Meanwhile, the City of Roseburg continues to hold City Council meetings online. Our commissioners prefer to blame Kate Brown as the reason to declare war on transparency and accountability.
Scapegoat or not, for years their actions have betrayed any legitimate claims about transparency and accountability.
A few examples :
- Logged Busenbark Park without consulting local users
- Parks Master Plan, approved despite overwhelming public criticism
- Lookingglass transfer site — despite impacted neighbors objections, they made a secret deal for it to be used by "Search and Rescue" for four-wheeler events;
- North Umpqua Quarry — have already tried three times to reopen it despite local residents objections and legal actions as well as having been remanded by LUBA. A fourth attempt is expected.
- Removed the video and audio feeds to Reedsport. Coastal residents have had little input into the RV and OHV expansions that have turned their community into a sacrifice zone.
- Last spring they removed videos of previous Board of Comissioners meetings from their website. They were reinstalled after protests. Live feeds were stopped as well, and remain so.
County advisory committees are filled with cronies, friends or donors. They appointed the least qualified applicant to fill the county clerk position, turning a non-partisan position into a political one.
They claim to be the most transparent commissioners ever — obviously untrue.
In a real democracy, the citizens are the decision-makers. To achieve this, we must set aside our complacency and apathy to force the change we deserve.
Tyranny is not an option. They are all up for reelection in 2022. Together we can vote them out.
John Hunter
Tenmile
