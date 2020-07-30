Do not laugh at communist subversion in America. Go to antenna channel 4, KPIC. The side channel TBD airs "The Laboratory with CRH," a television show with a host named CrazyRussianHacker.
There are many fast splash screens with the hammer and sickle flag so many people died fighting. One hour a day, noon to 1 p.m. and on TBD.com. The subversion is spread through the meth culture.
Harold Barber
Sutherlin
