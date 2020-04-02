Connecting the coronavirus and the Democrats' inability to give bipartisan support on nearly all of the issues confronting America's vital business running this country:
The hate-filled Democrats are doing their best to destroy this great country with their love of the Communist Manifesto, which represents a misguided philosophy and teaches citizens to give up their rights for the sake of the "common good," but always ends in a police state. This is called preventative justice. Control is the key word: Things like the Green New Deal, climate change, gun control, 2nd Amendment abolishment.
The rest of the Bill of Rights will soon fall if the 2nd Amendment is obliterated. Our Constitution is a sacred document, which is the backbone of all our freedoms.
Our illustrious Gov. Brown signed into law, legislation, banning Oregon's right to sell or have certain weapons. Our state and federal legislations are riddled with communists and communist sympathizers. That's why it's so hard to get anything done the last several years.
President Trump will go down in history as one of America's great presidents. He's trying to preserve our freedoms. I gave this country three of the best years of my life in its defense during the height of the Cold War. My brother gave his life in the Vietnam Tet Offensive. He was only 24 years old, but before he died he was awarded two bronze star medals with an oak leaf cluster and four purple hearts. He was a Green Beret. I fervently hope he didn't die in vain.
May God bless America.
Robert Hilliard
Roseburg
Way to breed the hatred there, Robert
