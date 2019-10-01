I have read with interest and dismay the continuing saga of the Douglas County landfill effluent problem. Officials state they have to truck the effluent to the treatment plant, where at one point the effluent killed all the good bugs in the plant. They hope to one day build a pipeline from the dump to the treatment plant so they no longer have to truck it.
What dismays me is that the county has already spent several hundred thousand dollars in design and construction of an effluent pipeline from McClain Avenue to the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. It was built in 2008, when the multi-use path was constructed from the fairgrounds toward Green. The end of the line is less than 1100 feet from the manhole at the RV park dump station. The pipeline the county would like to build to Green sanitary station would make a turn at the same point the 2008 pipeline starts.
Connecting into the existing line would save having to build several miles of pipeline, some of it over or under the South Umpqua River. Discharging effluent into the fairgrounds manhole four miles from the RUSA plant with all the homes and businesses between would eliminate any toxic shock to the treatment plant.
Building an effluent line to the Green Sanitary plant is, at best, a pipe dream designed to mollify the masses. Look at the pipe along and under the bike path. You can see parts of it from the freeway. It's only been waiting to be connected to the landfill and fairgrounds for 11 years.
Richard Coffel
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.