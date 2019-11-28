Did you know coal is one of the worst causes of global warming? And 30% of Roseburg's electrical energy is created using coal?
So please skip the outdoor house lights this Christmas. Two seconds of light as a care drives by a house is not worth it, given Oregon is experiencing less and less rain and, in some places, large forest fires.
Also, the tree lights should only be on when one person is purposefully sitting down to admire the tree.
We are going to have to make sacrifices to stop climate change.
Phyllis Finney
Roseburg
