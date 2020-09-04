When filling out your ballot, consider the following if you’re considering re-electing Donald Trump:
- Eighty-one indictments in this administration for crimes like tax and bank fraud, witness tampering, campaign finance violations, lying to the FBI and more.
- Refuses to show his taxes even after being ordered by the courts to do so — what is he hiding?
- Did not hold Russia accountable for election interference, as it was on his behalf.
- As a vet, this is most offensive — refusing to confront Russia for putting bounties on our servicemen.
- Continual firing of Inspector Generals when they get too close to wrongdoing in the Trump administration.
- Failed “bigly” to suppress the pandemic for which the U.S. lost not only in nearly 200,000 lives, but we are the pariah of the world, not allowed into most countries.
- Trump was impeached, but not removed by a complicit Senate.
- Trump and his attorney general are not law-and-order proponents, rather they intervene either by pressuring lower courts to stay prosecutions or pardon persons who are political allies — Roger Stone, convicted of seven felonies; Joe Arpaio for racial profiling and cruel treatment of immigrants; Rod Blaglojevich, who tried to sell a Senate seat to the highest bidder; and more.
- Using his position to fill his and his family's bank accounts by funneling money to his own properties and charging his Secret Service for hotels and golf carts.
- Golfs while our country is in crisis.
- Appointed a campaign donor to the USPS who dismantled the post office, removing sorting machines that were paid for as a “cost-cutting measure” but will only result in mail-in ballots being delayed and/or uncounted.
- Cutting payroll taxes temporarily now, but permanently if re-elected — which would defund Social Security by 2023, if not sooner.
Before you vote, think.
Chris Raymont
Roseburg
(1) comment
Here we go... another deranged Leftist trying to rewrite reality. This is the type of rubbish the Democrat Party has been pushing for the past 50 years and it is throughly played out. The Democrat Party has the AUDACITY to call every Republican racist (they did it with Reagan, both Bush's and now Trump) yet they are LITERALLY the party of slavery, Jim Crowe and the KKK. The America hating Left are constantly trying to change reality, they say gender is fluid, murdering unborn babies is ethical, promiscuity is normal and God is a fabrication. When are we going to say enough is enough, and push back?! I appreciate a president that is a brawler! I want someone in office that is willing to fight back. Our society has become a citizenry of spineless cowards! We don't want to hurt feelings or offend anyone, we just want to get along. I say that it's passed time to offend! It's time to push back.
