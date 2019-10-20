I suspect the current impeachment inquiry will lead the House to eventually impeach President Trump. I also suspect the Senate will not find him guilty, regardless of the legitimacy of the evidence, given the "hoodwinked" nature of the Republican majority and the constitutional requirement of a 2/3 vote to convict.
Having said that, I still feel the process must continue, if only to clarify to the American people what conniving SOBs the president and his lackeys truly are.
But the real issue that I think all Americans, regardless of our respective political prejudices, must acknowledge is that this president is undeniably looney.
Let me elaborate:
There is a universally recognized form of mental illness known as "Narcissistic Personality Disorder." According to the Mayo Clinic, typical symptoms are the following:
- An exaggerated sense of self-importance
- A sense of entitlement that requires constant, excessive admiration
- A need to exaggerate actual (or imagined) achievements and talents
- A preoccupation with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, etc.
- A belief that they are superior and can only associate with equally "superior" people
- A tendency to monopolize conversations and belittle people they perceive as inferior or who do not agree with their opinions
- An expectation of special favors and unquestioning loyalty and compliance with their expectations
- A compulsion to take advantage of others to get what they want
- An inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others
- Envy of other "powerful" people and a belief that others should envy them
- Arrogant or haughty behavior, coming across as conceited, boastful and pretentious
- An insistence on having the best of everything
I feel there is a very real danger to us all in even considering reelecting such an unstable person to our nation's highest office. Hell, I wouldn't even invite the dude over for dinner.
Bill Brownsberger
Sutherlin
