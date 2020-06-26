The construction project and upgrade of Northeast Stephens Street/Old Highway 99 appears to be complete. Thanks for all the planning and construction that went into this project.
Quite a change with new bridges, curb and gutter, sidewalk, bicycle lane and a new road surface to drive on. With all this said, there is still much-needed work to be done to improve the route's appearance.
I am talking about the removal of the old telephone lines and posts that have been abandoned for as long as I can remember. These are on the west side between the road and the railroad. Don't know who is responsible, but would certainly like to see them removed. Safe driving — please maintain the posted speed limits and safe travels.
Robert Mallory
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.