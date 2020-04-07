During the storms of life, we tend to be upward-thinking or dwell on fear and dread. In the desert times in our lives we need to rethink what our priorities really are.
Ancient shepherds knew their sheep by name. They became aware of all their ways, peculiarities, and their tendencies. The shepherds didn’t drive their sheep, they led them. The shepherd’s would give a distinctive sound to their flock, and each flock would rise and follow its master to the feeding grounds.
Even if there were two flocks intermingled, the sheep never followed the wrong shepherd. A good shepherd never left his sheep alone, because he knew they would be lost without him. Some people may not be aware, or refuse to believe, that there is a Good Shepherd who loved them so much that he laid down his life for them.
Since the beginning of time, religions have said that a lamb should give up its life for the shepherd. The lamb would be slain and its blood would flow out, or a life for a life. Isaiah 53: 5-6 says: "We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to his own way, and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all."
The word shepherd carries with it thoughts of tenderness, security, and provision, yet it means nothing if I cannot say, “The Lord is my shepherd.”
In the busy life of our world, I believe that there are times when we can be challenged by different things. The coronavirus is a challenge for all of us to deal with, but I believe maybe it will be for our benefit. This is a time to refocus our priorities and our prospective on life. II Tim. 1:7
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
