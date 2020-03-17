I drove into town on Old 99 yesterday. There it was, the slowest, longest and most annoying train on its way into town. As much as I accelerated to cross the tracks onto Harvard, I thought someone would get in the way. What a pain.
I see the same truth in the spread of the Coronavirus. It is a slow, long and annoying virus which will bring Douglas Bounty to a pause. People are inconceivably silly when saying it is a hoax. They remind me of the thriller movies when politicians coat over the dangers and have that big event anyway. We know the ending. This COVID-19 monster is here.
We heard Dr. Dannenhoffer on Facebook Live on Thursday telling us we have little access to testing. Yet the alarming fact is, we may have 100 cases in our county. What? Is this not a public health emergency? Why are we not ramping up testing? Oh, forgot. Our government has truly bumbled it up.
So now sit in your figurative car and wait till all 200 rail cars slowly go by. Some of us may be found dead in the vehicle because we did not act enough. Others may give up and try to avoid the crossing. And others will simply wait it out.
Wake up, citizens. This is not a thriller movie. We are now facing the Pandemic live. Be kind to others. Push our Public Health Department to step it up. Test us. So flood the doctor's line, 541-464-6550, and ask him to step it up.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.