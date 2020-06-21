Trump is becoming more unhinged by the day. To minimize the virulence of this virus and to callously subject his followers to the disease because his short attention span has lost interest in the fight is despicable.
For those followers who remain willfully ignorant, here are some facts: The virus is active and spreading. It won't go away on its own. There have been 114,000 deaths and counting. mostly due to the inability of Trump to think beyond his reelection. The virus has not gone away. We have the distinction of having the world's highest number of cases and deaths. The virus is coming back in those states (mostly Republican-run) that opened too soon or did not close down.
The pandemic is not political, in spite of the attempts by the far right. The choice between isolation and opening is stark. The government is sorely needed to provide realistic financial help, not misdirect aid away from those for whom it was intended.
It seems Moscow Mitch can't keep his baser political instincts in check long enough to pass a realistic aid package that, instead of being diverted to corporations and cronies, would help those truly in need. If there is a next time, keep Trump's name off the checks. He has nothing to do with the process.
David Grant
Myrtle Creek
