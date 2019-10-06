It is my opinion that the citizens of Douglas County need to take responsibility for the biased and unprofessional way our county is being governed. They had a chance to elect a commissioner who was not bought and paid for by the good ol' boys club. That was Jeremy Salter For Douglas County commissioner.
The voters also had an opportunity to create a new form of county government which was the Home Rule Charter for Douglas County.
It is also my opinion the current commissioners could save a lot of time, money and headaches if they acted with ethical integrity. The Monday morning meetings and the constant explaining are futile attempts at "transparency."
Joanne Gordon
Days Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.