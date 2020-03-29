This is in response to the recent article in The News-Review reporting the Center for Disease Control considers Douglas County as one of four least-prepared counties in the nation to provide medical care during a national emergency.
Many have heard the saying "If we do not learn from the mistakes of the past, we shall repeat them in the future." Congress and VA Regional Directors call the VA a “back-up for national emergencies.”
Past mistakes I refer to were pointed out in 2009-2014, during local veteran’s “Save Our Roseburg VA Hospital" campaign. A well-written report by a veteran (who was also a high-level retired VA employee) pointed out how ill-prepared our county was to handle a sudden need to provide medical care to veterans and civilians in Douglas County in a national emergency. This 18-page document challenged a report compiled by a Booz/Allen/Hamilton committee in 2010-2011 headed by renowned VA Dr. Kenneth W. Kizer, which said the Intensive Care Unit was no longer needed in the VA Roseburg Medical System, and the hospital should be downsized.
In 2011 the Oregon State legislature passed House Joint Memorial 26, which stated the VA should agree with the veterans of Southern Oregon and maintain the VA Hospital as a Level II full-service hospital. This legislation action was championed by past Oregon State Representative Tim Freeman (current Douglas County Commissioner) and Representative Bruce Hanna. We have seen the Roseburg VA Medical System, through no fault of the current administration, gradually fade away from a full-service hospital to a typical out-patient clinic.
I view the actions taken by our local veterans, Douglas County citizens and our elected officials in 2011 as agreeing that we prepare for the future, a warning and call for action from VA officials which was ignored — and now it is too late.
Jim Little
Roseburg
