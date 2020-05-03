Everyone who has lived in Douglas County for any length of time is aware of the "good old boys" and how they are the backers of our commissioners. It seems strange, however, that once it was announced drive-thru virus testing was going to occur, a task force was formed with Commissioner Boice in charge.
It seems strange that the task force decided to not have our hospital give the tests, but the health department instead. It seems strange that the hospital had to either reduce hours or lay off employees due to lack of work. It seems strange that only the people sent by their doctor can get a test, since Los Angeles (population of 4 million) has enough test to give all residents free testing.
It seems strange the Klamath County let their hospital give the test and it is free to all residents without a doctor's order. It seems strange that only 28 tests were done by the county on the last drive-thru. But if you want to save costs, you do not let the hospital that you can not control do the testing, you have the county do it. We are being told testing is not available, but LA does not seem to have a problem.
If you want to control the number of reported cases in Douglas County, you just do not give any tests, and your cases will appear flat and you can control the numbers. Also, it seems strange that a doctor who took an oath to his patients is in lock-step with our commissioners who want to open up for economic reasons and not health reasons.
Remember: bottom third of state in a state in the bottom third of nation.
David Grotkin
Roseburg
