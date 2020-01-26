First, I want to say thank you to The News-Review for covering the recent issues about the Douglas County Commissioners.
Second, I want to ask if perhaps all of us are missing the "elephant in the room." That elephant is the lack of improvements and addition of jobs in Douglas County. Federal money has been given to Douglas County for 30 years to help us transition away from dependence on timber harvest. Has that happened?
No. Our county is still dependent on trees harvested from public lands for the money to pay for services.
Have the communities of Tiller, Days Creek, Canyonville, Glendale, Riddle and Myrtle Creek (those are the ones I'm most familiar with) seen improvements? Do our county commissioners spend enough time in those communities talking to and listening to citizens? Do they make sure these small communities know how to apply for economic development money that comes from lottery funds?
There are issues with the landfill that are costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Where are the creative solutions?
The commissioners believe our volunteer libraries are just hunky dory, changing from being a county-provided service has been easy and things are going well. That is not what I hear. That is not what I see.
There are many complex problems in our small towns and unincorporated communities.
Being defensive and not listening is not helping.
Joanne Gordon
Days Creek
