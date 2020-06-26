Since a good share of people already think we are named after David Douglas, Ken Carloni's suggestion makes the most sense and is the cheapest route. However, I personally prefer Elinore Gordon's suggestion of Frederick Douglass, if for no other reason that it would be a slap in the face to the ignorant idiots running around with Confederate flags flying from their pick-up trucks.
To me, there is no difference between a Confederate flag and the swastika. One can be ignorant without being a bigot, but one cannot be a bigot without being ignorant. A truism we need to ponder.
As to the name change, I have what I consider a better idea. When the Oregon Territory was established, most of southwest Oregon was designated "Umpqua County." During the 1850s several counties were carved from Umpqua County, including Douglas County. Since Douglas County is the only county in the nation to be defined by a watershed, the Umpqua River, I think we should change the whole name, not just add an "s" to the end.
Let's do the right thing and change it back to its original name, Umpqua County.
Dale Greenley
Myrtle Creek
