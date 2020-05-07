A few days ago on TV, one of the commentators for a national news network was comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to the flu epidemic of 1918.
I wonder where he got his information? Some estimates say World War I killed up to 40 million soldiers and civilians over four years of dogged conflict. The 1918 influenza pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide.
I would hazard a guess that mankind was being given a lesson as to who really reigned supreme in the giving and taking of life.
In the single week of Oct. 23, 1918, 21,000 Americans died, according to the May/June edition of Command: Military History, Strategy & Analysis, compared to 2,700 American casualties in France.
Steven Coons
Winchester
