A letter in The News-Review on July 14, which ran under the headline “Stop focusing on COVID-19,” wants to just say, “Enough,” and get on with life.
Don’t we all. The problem is, viruses don’t respond particularly well to whining.
At this point, COVID-19 is still in control, and it will tell us when it’s had enough. Meantime, we can only hope for effective treatments and/or vaccines.
The letter's specious argument is “The numbers just aren’t there,” meaning the incidence, positive test results and mortality rate for COVID-19 are too low to cause concern. There’s a reason they’re relatively low: Oregon, unlike New York, for example, had enough warning to take mitigating action: staying home, social distancing, covering faces. If we hadn’t, the numbers might very well be “there” by now.
COVID-19, left to its own devices, spreads exponentially. It’s not a linear progression; one case does not lead to 2-3-4-5-6-7-8... The progression is 1-2-4-8-16-32-64-128, and so on. What’s more important than incidence is trajectory. When it’s steep, that exponential progression can reach a flashpoint in a heartbeat.
So, the only way to keep the numbers from getting “there” is to anticipate, as best science allows us, and intervene when the numbers are still in control. Do we really have to order refrigerated trucks for bodies in Roseburg before we get that?
COVID-19 is a preventable cause of death. If we get complacent now and “just get on with life,” many of us might not have much more life to get on with. We have to look no further than Florida, Texas and California to see how that plays out.
If we try to just suck it up and pretend it no longer exists, it will let us know just how wrong we are, but it will be too late if the numbers are already “there.”
Allyn Hardman
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.