I see some folks, even medical professionals, who say that COVID-19 has the same death rate as the flu, so why all the fuss? I have four comments.
First, we really don't know the death rate yet. Solid data takes time to accumulate, and there is the problem of whether we are getting accurate data. I suspect your numbers, you suspect my numbers, and we both distrust China.
Then there is the mathematical issue. "Death rate," even if accurate, doesn't tell us how many people will die. That's because the death rate tells us how many people who catch the disease will die. To get the real number, you have to add a second factor — the transmission rate. In other words, the number of deaths will be the product of how many catch the disease multiplied by the death rate. Early evidence seems to indicate that this disease may be much more infectious than most flu strains.
Then there are two more factors, not directly related to death rates. The first of these is the intensity of the experience itself. Here, we rely on anecdotal information. I have read a number of people saying that their experience with COVID-19 was much, much more unpleasant than any flu bug they have ever caught.
And finally, there is the issue that has been raised about long term problems caused by this virus. I have had the flu many times in my nearly 80 years, but I don't think I've ever suffered any long-term consequences. Some reports indicate that this may not be true in this case.
Bottom line — please wear the mask.
Del McAmis
Roseburg
Don't forget about Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a serious and potentially deadly syndrome that attacks children and is believed to be associated with the coronavirus.
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/15-l-a-county-children-sickened-by-rare-coronavirus-related-inflammatory-syndrome/
