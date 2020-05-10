I have spent some time reading things and watching videos about the COVID-19 shutdown, and I am upset and angry. There are so many reasons why this is bad for us. Many doctors and other experts are beginning to speak out against it. It is becoming increasingly evident that this is mostly political.
Yes, there is a virus. Yes, people have been sick, and some have died. That happens every year with viruses. People with serious underlying health issues are more at risk. I feel very strongly that this is not just a medical issue. Never before has anything like this happened, and we get viruses all the time.
The shutdown is harming us in so many ways. Businesses are closing, people are unemployed, our rights are being taken away. Some say abuse is increasing, maybe even suicides.
We can’t go to school, to church, many can’t go to work, we can’t go on vacation or go camping. We can’t visit our children and grandchildren who live out of state, can’t go to the beach, or to the park, or to a movie. We can’t go out to dinner or get a haircut.
Why are they doing this to us? There are several opinions. One is so that Trump won’t be re-elected. I think that is probably right. The liberals tried to impeach him and have made every effort to make him hated, so this is a last-ditch effort.
What can we do? I don’t know for sure, but I think we should all write, phone and email our dear governor.
Patricia Gausnell
Roseburg
