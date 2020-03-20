I was talking to a nurse at the hospital, and she came up with a great idea to implement during our pandemic crisis:
We have a large existing building sitting empty adjacent to the hospital. The hospital is already filled to, or near, capacity. There is hardly room for expansion on the hospital campus.
Why could we not take the Kmart store and have the National Guard go in and clean it up, and then make that into a triage area for our area? It would provide an area for an emergency room and other facilities our area needs.
I think it would be a good idea to create a panel to study this proposal. A panel consisting of Mayor Rich, our city council, our board of commissioners and Kelly Morgan, the president and CEO at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Paul Hubbard
Roseburg
