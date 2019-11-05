It was recently brought to our attention that a posting was made implying Camas Valley Rural Fire Department’s view on Measure 10-170; however, it is important to note that we as a fire department stand neutral on this local tax option. Camas Valley Rural Fire Department does now have a political stance regarding the levy for a full-time Fire Chief/Paramedic for Tenmile Rural Fire District.
Thank you for your ongoing support.
Amandah Norman
Camas Valley
