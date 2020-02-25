A recent opinion piece from the Capital Press challenged the idea of removing dams on the Snake River. They expressed sympathy for the wheat farmers of eastern Washington who want to use cheap river barges to ship some of their wheat to market. Without the dams, they would have to use more expensive railroads. They say removing the dams would not be effective in restoring fish runs.
Nutrition science is questioning the presence of wheat in thousands of processed foods. Wheat's contribution to the obesity epidemic is well known. The science is also showing what consists of a healthy diet. Known as the "Mediterranean Diet" the main ingredients are fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, olive oil, and fish. The health benefits of this diet are clear.
Protecting the ocean, estuaries and rivers are essential for seafood production and the iconic Pacific salmon. I expect commercial, recreational and tribal fishermen (and women) may have an opinion on this. The Capital Press has its reasons for supporting industrial wheat production at the expense of fisheries, but improving people's health is not one of them.
Scott McKain
Roseburg
