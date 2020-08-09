I had to respond to the article about democratic socialist Peter DeFazio's online town hall, and some of his statements that were reported in The News-Review on Aug. 4.
I certainly support the federal help in protecting our federal buildings everywhere due to the fact that Democratic leadership in Portland and the other cities will not solve the problem. I find DeFazio's common liberal theme about the wrong equipment, lack of insignia and unmarked vans searching for fault that doesn't exist. Is that the best he can do?
Those weren't peaceful protests, but were riots and looting by thugs that cost lives, injuries and millions of dollars of damage without consequence.
Paul Cottle
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.