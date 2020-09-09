In “normal” times, our government runs a big deficit. In pandemic times, it is no longer a sinking ship, but a salvage expedition. China and Japan, who buy or treasury bonds, are no longer confident in getting paid back. They will be very unlikely to buy bonds and bail us out — they are struggling along with 215 nations to recover economically from the pandemic too.
The simple solution the sitting president proposed for 2021 was to cut the biggest expenditures to mandatory spending in the Budget, deferring payroll taxes to Social Security, 300% Cuts to hospital, doctors, and lab payouts via Medicaid (didn't cut Medicaid, just payments it makes, very underhanded), cutting the food stamp program by 40%, (70% of food stamp recipients are employed and not making ends meet) 60% cuts to Housing and Urban Development — tell Gramma she's gonna have to tug on those boot straps she cant afford to buy.
Political suicide for anyone proposing the above. The Mandatory Expenditure Programs are the largest drain on our budget though. It's a simple math solution, but you have to weigh in long-term residual affects to get an accurate read on budgets. I read the over 450 plus pages in the 2020 and 2021 Budget Plan (I'm a nerd).
There is one solution every politician avoids — pissing off the wealthy and thier lobbyists by increasing taxes to 40% to the 1% earning over $450,000 annually. That would take the burden off the federal government and increase our treasury from red to profit margin.
I don't know about you, but if I don't pay my electric or auto payment, I don't have electricity or an auto. Our government should be as resilient as it's people. This proposal leaves no crumbs, just bleakness and despair.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
