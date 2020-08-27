I am 97. I am a veteran of World War II. I have a 60% combat-related pension with the VA. I am blessed to get all my medical care from the VA hospital right here in Roseburg.
I take a number of medications, two of which are essential for keeping me alive. My medications are not sent from the pharmacy at the VA. They are sent to me through the United States Postal Service from somewhere in Texas.
The reader might think the recent attack on mail delivery is of concern to me. You would be damn right.
If the postmaster general thinks I am stupid enough to think what he is doing to mail delivery will not possibly threaten my life, he has — as the saying goes —got another think coming.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.