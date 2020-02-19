We are about to honor two presidents, President Washington and President Lincoln. What made these men great was not a red cap or telling countless lies.
During the month of February our government leaders have led us into a dark place. Supporters of the president accept his vulgar, Mad Max approach to governance; they simply say look what he has done. Our people are less secure, more impoverished, divided and selfish.
On February 5th, the Senate will display its impotence and cooperation to corrupting laws that intended fairness and justice. Senators simply turned their heads the other way, crossed their fingers and delivered a new method of lawlessness. Our leaders have clay feet. Good. We are human. We make mistakes.
But when pastors, senators and leaders in our lives break the laws or make up the rules, we suffer. Our own church is pastorless because of a mis-truth to immigration law, the Congress and Senate tied in knots and our local leaders are beset with shadows of corruption. Who pays the price?
We are expected to hold these individuals and their bosses to task and truth. No man is above the law. If you turn your head or roll your eyes to the present, you are part of the problem. Apathy and her sister deception will rule.
Do not let this day go unnoticed. Demand action, truth and justice. It doesn't matter what political or religious parties you belong. Lies are still lies. Injustice is still wrong. And breaking and covering up wrongs are still a betrayal to us all. Give us truth, liberty and justice.
Robert Jaramillo
Roseburg
