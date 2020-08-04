Daniel Robertson's letter, published in The News-Review on July 30, is loaded with cloudy conceptions of what Oregonians and American citizens desire.
First, he slams President Trump for the way he handled the beginning of the pandemic when at the same time Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited San Francisco's Chinatown to encourage tourism there three weeks after the Trump administration imposed a partial travel restriction on persons entering the U.S. from China. Danial states Republicans turned tail in the walkout, when in reality they were protecting the working citizens of this great state from a tyrannical and rabid Democratic Senate from House Bill 2020.
Our dictating Democratic governor would not allow the economy killing carbon tax to be brought before the voters. Then, after the tyrants were unsuccessful in the 2020 short session, Gov. Brown implemented a carbon tax program with the emergency clause. Gov. Brown's other accomplishments are Oregon's frayed social safety net, a sense of lawlessness on the streets and a failed educational system.
Gov. Brown would rather badmouth our president and let protesters destroy government property, then call it freedom of speech. Gov. Brown will allow thousands of protesters to gather in Portland, but will not allow a high school graduation or a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. Daniel touts that Brown is protecting us; all the while she is suffocating Oregon's economy.
Next, we can look forward to another tax to save our state from the shortfall Gov. Brown has created, like the new cell phone tax that was pushed through at the recent emergency legislation. Even people without jobs have a cell phone.
Daniel's point of view is that only Democrats have leadership that is positive, progressive and proactive. For all that want to save our state from this Democratic tyranny, sign the recall petition.
Bob Murray
Glide
(1) comment
Mr. Murray,
I'm more than willing to sign the recall petition. I just haven't found a location yet where I could feel safe because the petition organizers were wearing a mask. Are there any?
