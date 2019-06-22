I an so proud of our Republican senators for walking out of the tyrannical power from the Democratic party over the cap and trade bill.
People need to stand up and protest all the hypocritical bills they are trying to shove down our throats.
Why not let the people vote on these bills? Because they know they won't pass, that's why.
The Democrats are totally out of control in Oregon. Its just one crazy bill after another. The two billion dollar tax on businesses for education wasn't enough. No, they want more money. This state will have no businesses left if they keep up their antics. Its a scary scenario. A California like state is upon us. Taxes, taxes, taxes. They also want a $2 additional tax on cigarettes and tobacco. I don't smoke, but its just more greed and another tax. Kate Brown needs to move to California, and give us a break.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.