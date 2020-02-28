I was not very impressed by the editorial that ran in The News-Review on Feb. 20. I strongly believe that all bills being considered at this time should be placed on the ballot and voted upon by residents and voters of Oregon. If it takes a special election, go for it.
As Rep. Cedric Hayden said, quite correctly, Governor "Katy-did, Katy-didn't" has her Democratic clones in the state capitol, who will do anything they are instructed to do, like jamming House Bill 1550 and others down the workers and citizens of Oregon's throats, is running the state like George Orwell's "1984" all over again.
This business of running roughshod over the residents and taxpayers or Oregon needs to be brought to a screeching halt. And if it takes a walkout by Republicans, more power to them.
Stephen Coons
Yoncalla
