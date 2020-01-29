History is a wonderful thing that, if used properly, can put things in the proper perspective, rather than relying on current rhetoric. Consider the impeachment issue, and the 3.5 years leading up to it:
Trump wins nomination. Chuck Schumer states, 30 minutes later, "I will do everything in my power to make sure he doesn't succeed." Then comes Democratic mourning when they lose the election — protests and riots ensue.
Slow-downs for filling Trump's cabinet. Comey leaks information to the press, the Democratic National Committee hires an ex-British spy to create a dossier to start an investigation on Russian interference. The FBI omits key parts to obtain search warrants. A commission is created to investigate a connection between Trump and Russia. None is found. The investigation morphs into a search of financial records and testimonies of Trump supporters.
Next, Ukraine and the Bidens, withholding financial aid and the impeachment. The key witness states his testimony was based primarily on assumptions. Pelosi holds onto the articles of impeachment, trying to force the Senate to comply with her wishes.
Questions to ask: How does a person with no administrative experience and a shaky work history get a position on a board that only meets occasionally at a salary of $50,000 per month? Shouldn't this raise some questions?
With all this going on, the economy is up, unemployment is at an all-time low and Democrats doing nothing for the last 3.5 years but working on impeachment. Aside from his big mouth and tweeting, his only big fault is trying to keep his campaign promises. People might expect the next president to keep his promises, ad that scares them.
As for draining the swamp, I'm afraid it's not a swamp — it's a cesspool.
Bill Duckett
Riddle
(1) comment
In response to your letter about these Trump investigations you might look into the Republican history of their treatment on Bill Clinton.
The Clinton investigations lasted from January, 1994 when Special Prosecutor, Robert Fiske was hired until March, 2002 when Independent Counsel, Robert Ray concluded his work. In between Fiske and Ray was Ken Starr who was Independent Counsel from August, 1994 until September 1998. The Clinton investigations covered Whitewater-Resolution Trust Company-Madison Guaranty-Rose Law Firm; Vince Foster's suicide, "Travelgate," (Firing of White House Travel Office staff)"Filegate," (White House staffer Craig Livingston in possession of FBI files) Paula Jones' sexual harrassment lawsuit and President Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky. That's eight years worth of Clinton investigations.
I for one am tired of hearing "Character Matters" and the concern of the deficits when a Democrat is in office, yet Trump is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to character and under complete Republican rule we have seen a record non recession budget deficit. Never hear much from you Republicans on these subjects lately.
