Dem-o-rats: A sub-species of rat known for their total lack of intelligence.
They poop in their own next and cause a bad smell worldwide. The FBI found 236 living under the floor in a house in Washington, D.C.
The Washington Zoo refused to display one. It would have to be cared for 24/7.
P.S.: Look for the hammer and sickle brand on their ass. Putin loves them.
Avann Weber
Roseburg
