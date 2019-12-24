Concerning the impeachment trial of President Trump and the kangaroo court that tried him:
I hope Trump can have the U.S. Supreme Court review this outrageous verdict and rule it a travesty and injustice of the presidency and America. Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler are all liars and hypocrites who hate Trump and hate America, its people and our Constitution. They obviously took their guess from the Communist Manifesto, the guide fomenting unrest in government, control of individual liberties, establishes kangaroo courts, teaches to lie.
These three people are outstanding examples of communist brainwashing. It passed on down to the rest of the Democrats involved in the impeachment trial.
Now hypocrite Pelosi won't send the impeachment articles on to the Senate to review. What a low-life scumbag she is. She is a coward, just like hr Domocrat comrades are. Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler should be impeached for running a kangaroo court. I'm convinced now never to vote for another Democrat — local, state or national.
I urge all fair-minded Americans to shun Democrats in future elections. God bless America. May we always be free.
Robert Hilliard
Roseburg
