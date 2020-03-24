Do you like the rescue package (coronavirus bill)? The Democrats love it too, because they want to add the following: 'Help' for Planned Parenthood (even tried to change PP's status to small business; give unions more power and, of course, higher fuel emissions in the form of expanded wind and solar tax credits. Well, they got caught with their goodies list, so they didn't sign the bill. Thank you Democraps for caring so much about the folks that really need it.
Jim Nikirk
Oakland
