This is in response to the June 24th letter in The News-Review about climate change and California by Chuck Stuermer. If you are the person I am thinking of, didn't you have a business in Redding, California? You blame California's for leaving California. Why did you leave California?
If you are not the person, the accept my apology.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
