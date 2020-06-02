Anyone who watches the video of the arrest of George Floyd would agree the police officers used excessive force. Not only should the officer who held his leg on George Floyd’s neck be held accountable, but the other officers who stood by, doing nothing, should also face charges.
I understand the anger within the minority communities, and they are allowed to protest peacefully. What makes me angry are those who are using this terrible incident as an excuse to loot and burn businesses. If I went into Walmart and walked out with a VCR, I’d be arrested. If I set a building or a car on fire, I’d be arrested for arson. If I bashed in windows, I’d be arrested for destruction of property.
The sad thing is many of these businesses being destroyed are owned and staffed by local minorities. Now those businesses are lost, and still more people out of jobs. There is no justice for George Floyd by these senseless acts, by a bunch of thugs who just want to steal and destroy things. We need a louder voice by those who are striving for real change.
The overwhelming number of law enforcement officers work with, and protect our communities. In this case, a few bad apples have set off protests and rioting that will do much more harm than good. I hope calmer minds prevail and city governors step up and stop letting their cities burn.
Marge Strother
Winchester
I remember being afraid while watching the 1960’s race riots across the country on TV. I remember the riots when four Miami-Dade Police officers were acquitted in 1980 for killing Arthur McDuffie. I watched in person the riots when four officers were acquitted in 1992 for beating Rodney King. I can go on and on. In my opinion, police brutality, especially against people of color, has shown little change over the past 60 years. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not condoning violence and destruction. I however understand there is historic and building frustration.
With that being said, what’s your solution? Besides cracking heads, which is just more of the same, can you advise how we should make racism and police brutality go away?
